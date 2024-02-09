Paddy McGuinness shocks Question Time audience with dental care story

Paddy McGuinness shocked Question Time host Fiona Bruce - and the audience - by revealing his father once used pliers to pull his teeth.

The panel, which also included James Daly and Wes Streeting, were discussing the difficulty of registering as an NHS dentist patient when a member of the audience asked if it was “time to invest in a pair of pliers”.

“Funnily enough my dad did that, took his own teeth out because he couldn’t get a dentist appointment,” McGuinness said, drawing a shocked “what?” from Bruce.

“This is a few years back, so I know that first hand.”