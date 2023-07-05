Unite protest outside private members club hosting £130 a head Tory NHS celebration

Protesters from the Unite union gathered outside a private members club to protest a party attended by health secretary Steve Barclay and Conservative Party chairman Greg Hands.

They attended the event at the Carlton Club to celebrate 75 years of the NHS as the health service’s workers continue to protest for better pay and working conditions.

The dinner was organised on the anniversary of the NHS’s founding in July and hosted by Conservative Friends of NHS with tickets starting at £130 a head.

During last year’s dinner, a scandal involving former deputy chief whip Chris Pincher was the cause behind the fall of Boris Johnson’s government.