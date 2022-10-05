Liz Truss promises people will be able to get a GP appointment within two weeks

Liz Truss has promised that people will be able to get a GP appointment within two weeks during her speech at the Conservative Party conference.

The prime minister’s guarantee has drawn criticism from some because under the last Labour government, that target figure was within 48 hours.

“Our fantastic deputy prime minister and health secretary will deliver for patients, so they can expect a GP appointment within two weeks,” Ms Truss said to applause, as the camera panned to Therese Coffey.

