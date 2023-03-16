Unions suspend NHS strikes after pay negotiation breakthrough

Unions have suspended further strikes by ambulance and other NHS staff in light of a new pay offer being put on the table.

The breakthrough development could herald the end of planned walkouts by nurses and paramedics across the health system.

This final offer was reached after weeks of negotiations between unions and the government, and months of strikes.

Two one-off bonuses for this year are included in the offer, a major sticking point in negotiations.

Health secretary Steve Barclay said he was “very pleased” that the formal offer would be put to members.

