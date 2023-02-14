The forensic search expert who assisted Lancashire Police with their search for Nicola Bulley is “convinced” she did not fall into the river.

Peter Faulding also named two items he thinks have been left close to the scene as a “decoy”.

“The river was less than two-feet deep on the day, if Nicola had gone down that bank, she would have landed on rocks. She would have had to have been pushed extremely hard to launch herself into the deep water,” he explained.

“I believe that the phone and the harness are a decoy.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.