Nicola Bulley: Search for missing mother moves to Morecambe Bay coastline

Crews searching for missing mother Nicola Bulley have started trawling the coastline of Morecambe Bay.

Specialist police teams have been searching the sea using two boats with a focus on the mouth of the river.

Lancashire Police said in a statement on Thursday, 9 February that they had moved their search downstream.

“People may have seen less police activity today than previously in the area of the river above the weir but that is not because we have stepped down our searches,” it read.

Ms Bulley has been missing since Friday, 27 January.

