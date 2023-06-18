Nicola Sturgeon has given her first media interviews since being arrested last week, insisting she's done 'nothing wrong'.

The former SNP leader was surrounded outside of her Glasgow home after being released, where she made it clear she intended to be back in parliament this week to take questions.

"For now, I intend to go home and catch up with family", she said."I have done nothing wrong and that is the only thing I am going to assert today."