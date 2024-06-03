Nigel Farage accused of running ‘one-man dictatorship’ in Krishnan Guru-Murthy clash

Nigel Farage was accused of running a”‘one-man internal dictatorship” during a heated clash with journalist and Channel 4 news presenter Krishnan Guru-Murthy.

Mr Farage was interviewed by Mr Guru-Murthy just hours after announcing he was taking over leader of Reform UK and running to be elected as MP in Clacton, Essex on Monday (3 June).

Mr Guru-Murthy told Mr Farage: "What's unconventional about Reform is that you're a company and you're a majority shareholder.

“You're able to do whatever you want.”

Mr Guru-Murthy added: “You're a one man sort of internal dictatorship.”