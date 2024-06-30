This is the moment political activists disrupted Nigel Farage’s Reform election speech as they lowered a banner showing Vladimir Putin and the words ‘I heart Nigel’.

Mr Farage was giving a speech at The Columbine Centre in Walton-on-the-Naze in Essex on Saturday (29 June), when Led by Donkeys carried out the prank.

The Reform leader can be heard asking “Who put that up there?” before joking: “Someone at The Columbine Centre needs to get the sack”.

Two staff members attempted to get rid of the banner, while audience members cheered and chanted “Rip it down”.