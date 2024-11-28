Nigel Farage stormed out of an interview as he was quizzed about Reform MP James McMurdock’s assault conviction.

Mr Farage was asked about the party’s more “vigorous vetting standards” during an interview with Sky News on Thursday (28 November).

When asked specifically about former investment banker Mr McMurdoch’s assault conviction 18 years ago, which The Times reported last week, Mr Farage appeared somewhat frustrated, before storming out, declaring he was “off for lunch”.

The former investment banker did not publicly disclose his conviction for assault before being elected and claimed he had “pushed” his partner when details were first revealed this summer.

But an official record of his sentencing obtained by the newspaper showed he was detained in a youth offenders’ institution for 21 days for kicking the victim “around four times”.