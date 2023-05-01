BBC presenter shares horrific aftermath of being racially abused at pub

BBC 5 Live presenter Nihal Arthanayake has shared a devastating video of him being racially abused outside a pub in Manchester.

The respected host was waiting for his wife in Altrincham, when a stranger he got chatting to turned nasty.

“We got talking and he said, ‘Are you a doctor?’ So I started laughing, because as an Asian it’s the kind of question you might get asked. And I went, ‘Why would you ask that?’”, he said of how the abuse began.

“I think there are just some people who feel they can still say that word. Like what?!”, he added.

Sign up for our newsletters.