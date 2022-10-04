Physics Nobel Prize 2022: Three scientists awarded for quantum mechanics achievements

Three scientists have jointly won this year's Nobel Prize in physics for their achievements in quantum mechanics on Tuesday, 4 October.

Alain Aspect, John F. Clauser, and Anton Zeilinger won the prize for “experiments with entangled photons, establishing the violation of Bell inequalities and pioneering quantum information science.”

This footage shows the moment the winners were announced in Stockholm, with Anton Zeilinger accepting the award over the phone.

"I'm still kind of shocked, but it's very positive so thank you very much," the Nobel laureate said.

