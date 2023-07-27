A former US intelligence officer has claimed the US government recovered a crashed UFO containing “non-human” biological material.

Retired US Air Force major David Grusch made the claims at the House Oversight Committee hearing held on Wednesday.

Congresswoman Nancy Mace asked Grusch if the bodies found on the crashed aircraft were human or non-human.

Grusch replies: “Non-human and that was the assesment of people which are acknowledged on the programme I talked to and that who are currently still on the programme.”