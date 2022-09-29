Footage shared by the Swedish Coast Guard on Wednesday shows methane gas leaking from the Nord Stream gas pipelines near the Danish island of Bornholm.

European Union officials have said the leaks in the pipelines from Russia to Europe were caused by sabotage - although they have not yet directly accused Moscow - whose government have denied they are responsible.

The head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, has said an act of sabotage will be met with the “strongest possible response”.

The EU has previously accused Russia of weaponising the pipeline.

