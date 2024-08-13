The parents of Nottingham attack victim Grace O’Malley-Kumar have spoken out on the ‘NHS failures’ that contributed to the killing of their daughter, along with two others.

Valdo Calocane is now serving an indefinite hospital order on the grounds of reason of diminished responsibility,

“[Valdo] Calocane was not drug-resistant, he simply did not take his drugs”, her father, Dr Sanjoy Kumar told Sky News, following a review of the care of Calocane in the lead-up to the attack.

“The risk assessments in his case were really poor by treating consultants and he was sectioned four times - there were four opportunities to change his medication.”