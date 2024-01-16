Robbers crash float into wall after attacking milkman while he made rounds

Robbers crashed a stolen float through a wall after violently attacking a milkman during his rounds in Nottingham in March 2022.

Rico Siddell, 20, of Wide Bargate, Boston, and Luke Solomon, 19, of Lace Street, Nottingham, targeted the victim as he made deliveries.

After punching the victim the pair stole the van and smashed into a wall.

Siddell pleaded guilty to robbery, and Solomon pleaded guilty to two counts of robbery and assault of an emergency worker.

The pair were sentenced to two years in a young offender’s institution, suspended for 21 months, and ordered to complete 150 hours of unpaid work, as well as 20 rehabilitation activity requirements days.