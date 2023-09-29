Flash flooding causes chaos in New York City

The Independent’s Tom Richell went out into the flooded streets of Brooklyn to show how severe the conditions are.

While out, he spotted people wading through water past their knees and streets that resemble rivers now.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul has declared a State of Emergency as flash flooding wreaks havoc across New York City. Mayor Eric Adams has also asked New Yorkers to stay home or shelter in place.

The New York area could record an unprecedented amount of rainfall. It has been the wettest day since the remnants of Hurricane Ida tore through the region in 2021.