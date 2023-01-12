Footballer Odell Beckham Jr calls passenger ‘fat’ and ‘ugly’ on flight

New police bodycam footage shows NFL player Odell Beckham Jr calling a passenger "fat" and "ugly" on a plane.

The video, released by Miami-Dade Police, shows the football player verbally abusing the man as officers stood beside him.

Police were called to the aircraft at Miami Airport by American Airlines crew who said he was drunk and wouldn't put on his seatbelt.

The flight was deboarded after police arrived on 27 November of last year.

"Enjoy the cheese board on the way home with your ugly a**," he can be heard saying to the man.

