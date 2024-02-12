Emergency workers continued a cleanup operation in Trinidad and Tobago late on Sunday, 11 February, as prime minister Keith Rowley said they are looking into a mysterious vessel that spilled an oil-like substance.

The vessel “apparently drifted upside down” into Tobago littoral zone and officials have "no idea where it came from" nor who it belongs to or "all that it contains," he said.

Teams are waiting for test results to determine the contents of the cargo.

The coast guard was notified on Wednesday about the spill, and by Thursday, had upgraded the situation to a tier two from a localised to a national threat.