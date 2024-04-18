OJ Simpson’s Ford Bronco, used in his infamous 1994 slow-speed car chase, is set to go up for sale following his death.

The white Bronco was part of one of the most notorious episodes in American history.

On 17 June 1994, Simpson fled with his friend Al Cowlings in the vehicle after he was ordered to surrender to police five days after the brutal stabbings of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman at her Los Angeles home.

The 90-minute chase was broadcast live on TV, with 95 million viewers tuning in to watch.

Simpson died aged 76 last Wednesday after a battle with prostate cancer.