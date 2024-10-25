Swerving pickup driver causes nine-vehicle collision on highway

A swerving pickup truck caused a nine-vehicle crash on a highway in Oklahoma, newly-released footage from 23 October shows.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the driver of the truck was looking down while driving before the collision.

Dashcam footage showed traffic backed up on one lane to continue onto I-44.

A white pickup hits an SUV in front and then swerves over before the multi-vehicle crash

"We need drivers to pay attention and look down the road when driving," OHP said.

Two people were transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.