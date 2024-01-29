Police officer thrown to ground as SUV smashes into car during traffic stop

An Oklahoma state trooper was sent flying when a vehicle smashed into the car he had pulled over.

Officer Jesse Gregory was talking to a motorist in a white car during a traffic stop along Interstate 40 when a passing black SUV crashed into it at high speed on 18 January.

Dashcam footage shows the officer being thrown violently to the ground by the impact, while the SUV rolls across the highway.

“Luckily, Trooper Gregory is expected to be ok. In fact, all three people involved in this incident were treated and released,” the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said, sharing the footage.

“I couldn’t believe it happened to me, but I was thankful to walk away from it. Hopefully, this is my scare of the career,” Trooper Gregory added.