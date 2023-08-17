Oregon drunk driver crashes into police as officers conduct separate sobriety test

A drunk driver hit a police car while an officer was conducting a separate sobriety test in Oregon, authorities say.

Tigard Police Department said a suspected DUII (Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicants) driver hit a patrol car while officers on the side of Highway 217 investigating a separate incident in a construction zone on 11 August.

Footage shows an officer telling a driver to stand still before a vehicle slams into the patrol car nearby.

No-one was seriously hurt, Tigard police said.