Oscar Pistorius to stay in prison after being denied parole

Oscar Pistorius is to stay behind bars after being denied parole on Friday, 31 March.

The former paralympic athlete is serving 13 years in prison for killing girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp by shooting her multiple times through a toilet door in his home a decade ago.

Officials previously insisted Pistorius was eligible to apply for parole having served half his sentence.

On Friday it emerged that they had received and ignored a letter from a top South African appeals court explaining that Pistorius needed to serve another year and a half in jail before being considered for parole.

