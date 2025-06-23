Protesters chant ‘shame on you’ at Met Police as Palestine Action ban confirmed

Watch as protesters clash with police in London on Monday (23 June) at a demonstration in solidarity with Palestine Action.

Protesters gathered in Trafalgar Square as Home Secretary Yvette Cooper announced she would ban the group under anti-terrorism laws following its vandalism of two planes at an RAF base on Friday (20 June).

Officers from the Metropolitan Police were filmed clashing with numerous demonstrators, some wearing black face coverings and waving Palestine flags, whilst chants of “shame on you” were heard.

Police said 13 arrests were made at the protest.

On Sunday (22 June), Palestine Action was banned by the force from protesting outside parliament, leading the activists to move the demonstration to Trafalgar Square instead.