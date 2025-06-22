Palestine Action member says potential ban ‘absurd’

A Palestine Action member has said the governments plans to proscribe the group, effectively branding them a terrorist organisation is "absurd."

Saeed Taji Farouky said it "rips apart the very basic concepts of British democracy and the rule of law... something everyone should be terrified about."

It is understood the home secretary is preparing a statement to put before Parliament on Monday, after Palestine Action activists broke into RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire and sprayed two planes with red paint.

Farouky said Palestine Action's "whole reason for being is to break the material supply chain to genocide" and said Friday's incident was an "escalation in tactics because the genocide has escalated".

Israel continues to deny allegations of genocide relating to the ongoing war in Gaza.