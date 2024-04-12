UC Berkeley student stages pro-Palestine protest at law school dean’s home

Pro-Palestine students at the University of California, Berkeley, interrupted a private dinner to protest against the professor who had invited them.

Erwin Chemerinsky, the dean of Berkeley Law School and his wife, professor Catherine Fisk, were hosting their annual celebration for graduating students at their home when the protest broke out.

Footage shows a student, identified as Malak Afaneh, being challenged by the couple.

“You are guests in our house,” a voice can be heard saying in the background of the video.

The incident follows months of disputes between pro-Palestinian and Jewish students.

“I am appalled and deeply disturbed by what occurred at Dean Chemerinsky’s home last night,” UC Berkeley Chancellor Carol Christ said in a statement.

“While our support for free speech is unwavering, we cannot condone using a social occasion at a person’s private residence as a platform for protest.”