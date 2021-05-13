A Palestinian campaigner who spoke out against forced expulsions in east Jerusalem on CNN International was allegedly removed from his neighbourhood by Israeli forces. Footage shared on social media appears to show Mohammed El-Kurd being marched through a street by soldiers from the Israeli Defence Forces a day after his interview with the news channel.

Mr El-Kurd appeared on CNN on Tuesday to express his fears that he would be dispossessed from his home for the second time. The writer has since confirmed that he is “fine and unintimidated” after the incident.