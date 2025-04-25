US attorney general Pam Bondi has attacked "deranged" judges who she says "think they are beyond and above the law", after the FBI arrested and charged Wisconsin judge Hannah Dugan over allegations she helped a migrant evade immigration agents.

Federal officials say Ms Dugan helped a migrant wanted by deportation agents slip out of their sight at a courthouse, and have now criminally charged her.

Judge Dugan's attorney, Craig Mastantuono, said she "wholeheartedly regrets and protests her arrest" on Friday (25 April), which was "not made in the interest of public safety".

Following the arrest, Bondi told Fox News: "We are sending a very strong message today if you are harbouring a fugitive... we will come after you and we will prosecute you.”

Ms Dugan was released on bond pending a hearing on 15 May.