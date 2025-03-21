Twin panda cubs make first public appearance with mother Ying Ying

Twin panda cubs made their first public appearance with mother Ying Ying at Ocean Park in Hong Kong on Friday, 21 March.

The babies - one male and one female were born to an elderly giant panda on 15 August 2024. Ying Ying and her partner Le Le are the second pair of pandas gifted by China to Hong Kong since the former British colony returned under China’s rule in 1997.

The mother joined her cubs “Elder Sister” and “Little Brother” in the panda enclosure of the theme park.