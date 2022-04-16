Protesters have gathered in Paris to march against the far-right, calling to block a Marine Le Pen victory in the second round of the presidential election.

Incumbent Emmanuel Macron won in 2017 after easily beating his rival when voters rallied behind him in the runoff to keep the far-right out of power.

This time, however, he is expected to face a much tougher challenge after the first round of voting set up the same battle.

Demonstrators are expected to gather in cities across France, seeking to form a united front to prevent Le Pen from winning the election.

