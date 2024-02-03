Gare de Lyon eyewitness describes scene of stabbing in Paris

A trader who says he witnessed a stabbing attack at Gare de Lyon in Paris on Saturday, 3 February, described the scene that unfolded at the station.

Gabriel told BFMTV: “I was on my way to work, suddenly I saw all of the security guards running into the station... there were no screams, I didn’t even realise it at the time. I was with my colleague, and then two or three minutes later, everyone was running to the outside.”

The knife attack left three people injured, one of whom police described as in a serious condition.

A man has been arrested.