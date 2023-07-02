Riot police deployed on Champs-Elysees after funeral of teenager shot by police

Riot police were deployed to the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris on Saturday, 1 July, after a call on social media to gather there following the funeral of a teenager who was shot dead by an officer earlier this week during a traffic stop.

Nahel Merzouk, 17, was laid to rest yesterday following an Islamic ceremony close to his home in the Paris suburb of Nanterre.

Footage shows a heavy police presence on the popular shopping street lined with luxury fashion houses.

Shop facades were boarded up to prevent potential damage and police carried out spot checks in the area.