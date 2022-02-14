French police shoot dead knifeman in Paris’s Gare du Nord station

French police shot dead a man wielding a knife at Paris's Gare du Nord train station on Monday morning.

The knifeman threatened two officers on patrol with a 30cm weapon before being killed, police said.

No officers were injured in the incident.

"The police used their firearms, thus eliminating all danger, both for themselves and for travellers," Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin tweeted shortly after.

An investigation has been opened for attempted homicide, but authorities don't believe the attack was terrorism-related.

