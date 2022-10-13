Independent TV
Watch moment Parkland victim’s son storms out of court as Nikolas Cruz avoids death penalty
The son of the athletic director at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School killed in the 2018 shooting left the courtroom as the verdict of the jury was read aloud.
Corey Hixon, son of Chris Hixon, could be seen leaving the room as the judge read the recommendation that Nikolas Cruz be spared the death penalty.
Cruz killed Mr Hixon, who entered the school to try to stop the shooting, as well as 16 others. Mr Hixon was 49 years old.
During the three month trial Corey, who is a disabled person, gave evidence.
“I miss him,” he said from the stand.
