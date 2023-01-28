What should passengers do after Flybe ceases trading?

292 flights scheduled for next week will no longer go ahead after all scheduled flights were cancelled.

The UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) announced the company had gone into administration and urged Flybe customers not to travel to airports.

The regional airline has gone bust for a second time as 277 of Flybe’s 321 staff have been made redundant.

LNER is offering all Flybe customers free journeys on any train service to their destination on 28 and 29 January.

Customers who paid by credit card should contact their card issuer for further information regarding refunds.

