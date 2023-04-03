The Independent travel correspondent Simon Calder has warned of a “big problem” facing Britons renewing their passports.

It comes as Passport Office workers began five weeks of strike action from Monday, 3 April, in a dispute with the government over jobs, pay, pensions, and conditions.

Speaking to Ranvir Singh on Lorraine, Mr Calder warned holidaymakers to double check their passport’s expiry date if they are planning to travel in the near future, and to be careful of misinformation online about when a passport needs renewing.

