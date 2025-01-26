Paul McCartney urges government crackdown on AI copyright

Paul McCartney has called on the government to take action against AI “ripping off” creative professionals. Speaking to BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg, the music legend criticized proposals that would allow AI developers to use creators’ content without their consent, unless rights holders opt out.

“Why would a government want to do that?” McCartney asked, urging Chancellor Rachel Reeves to protect artists in any future legislation. “When you’re passing a bill, make sure you protect the creative artists, or you won’t have any,” he warned.