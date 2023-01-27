CCTV footage shows Paul Pelosi attack suspect breaking into house

Newly released CCTV footage shows the moment an intruder broke into Paul Pelosi's home before attacking him with a hammer.

The man, identified as David DePape, 42, can be seen walking up to the back door before looking inside the house and breaking glass to enter.

Mr Pelosi, 82, was beaten with a hammer during the break-in at the San Francisco house he shares with his wife, Nancy Pelosi.

DePape has pleaded not guilty to six charges including attempted murder

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.