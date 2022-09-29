Woman pleads with members of Congress to protect abortion rights

A woman pleaded with members of Congress on 29 September to protect abortion rights nearly 100 days after the Supreme Court struck down a constitutional right to care.

Kelsey Leigh relayed how she learned that her unborn son had a fatal diagnosis in her 20th week of a "very wanted" pregnancy that had to be terminated.

Ms Leigh successfully fought Pennsylvania lawmakers against a bill in the state that would have restricted abortions like hers at 20 weeks.

“I could not and would not carry my son...knowing his life would be filled with pain and suffering," Ms Leigh said.

