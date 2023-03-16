Pete Buttigieg’s husband criticises Mike Pence after homophobic remark

Pete Buttigieg's husband has hit back at Mike Pence after he made homophobic jokes about the transportation secretary.

The Republican former vice-president said: “Pete is the only person in human history to have a child and everyone else gets postpartum depression.”

Speaking on ABC's The View, Buttigieg's husband said Pence's remarks "fly in the face of what he is.”

"He says he's a family values Republican ... I don't think he's practising what he preaches here."

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.