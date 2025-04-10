Drink driver’s own shocking dashcam captures moment he flips car at 120mph

A drink driver’s dashcam filmed the moment he flipped his car into a field at almost 120mph after almost crashing into a lorry on the A1 on 18 October 2024.

Michael Bailey, 30, of Ringwood, Bretton, Peterborough, had to be released from his vehicle by firefighters and a blood test found him to be more than twice the legal alcohol limit, Cambridgeshire Police said.

In dashcam footage he was filmed speeding, swerving across lanes and almost crashed into a lorry before losing control, rolling and ending up in a field.

It was estimated he was doing about 116mph just before the collision, police said.

Bailey, who was taken to hospital suffering from minor injuries, admitted to drink driving and dangerous driving. He was sentenced at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court to 26 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months.

He was also banned from driving for two years at the hearing on 2 April.