Video footage has captured the moment an air ambulance plane crashed and burst into flames in Philadelphia.

A mid-size air ambulance plane carrying a sick child and five others crashed on Friday night (31 January), shortly after taking off from Northeast Philadelphia Airport, plowing into a residential area and setting off at least six house fires.

The aircraft came down just after 6pm local time near the Roosevelt Mall.

Jet Rescue Air Ambulance, which operated the Learjet 55, said in a statement: "We cannot confirm any survivors.”