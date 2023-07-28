Rescue teams evacuated stranded residents on rubber rafts as typhoon Doksuri left behind severe floods in villages in the Philippines.

Footage shows a crew rowing on the inflatable boat to rescue stranded locals from the chest-deep water in Cagayan province on Thursday 27 July.

Some villagers had fled to their roofs as the flood continued to rise.

Local officials said at least 400 houses in Abulug were inundated when water from the Apayao-Abulug irrigation system was released, causing a river to overflow.