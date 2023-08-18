Food market washed away by monsoon flooding in the Philippines

A food stall was washed away as monsoon floods submerged a street market in the Philippines.

Footage shows the wooden stand floating on rubbish-filled waters swamping the road in Quezon City on 17 August.

A closed van also stalled in the flood and drifted down the street.

Despite the downpour, several residents opted to open their stores to earn money.

The Philippines and neighbouring countries are in their annual monsoon rainy season which sees soaring temperatures followed by powerful storms in the afternoon leading to widespread flash floods.