Pods swing violently as strong storm blows Ferris Wheel

Strong winds blew Ferris Wheel pods, causing them to swing violently during a storm in the Philippines.

Footage shows the cabins on the fairground ride swaying like pendulums as they were battered by gales at the Tagaytay Picnic Grove in Cavite province on Monday 29 May.

The Ferris Wheel was empty at the time due to Typhoon Mawar which had entered the country’s monitoring area on Saturday and was strengthening the effects of the southwest monsoon.

Countries in Southeast Asia are approaching their annual monsoon rainy season which sees soaring temperatures followed by powerful rain storms.