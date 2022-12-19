Severe turbulence on Hawaiian Airlines flight sends cabin into chaos

A Hawaiian Airlines flight descended into chaos after the aircraft experienced severe turbulence at 36,000 feet on a journey from Phoenix, Arizona, to Honolulu, Hawaii.

Footage captures the moment cabin crew on a loudspeaker asking for the help of any medical professionals on board to help with those who are injured.

Debris is seen strewn over the plane’s aisle as passengers are seen wearing oxygen masks.

Passengers were attended to by paramedics upon landing.

Twenty people were taken to hospital, Jim Ireland, director of Honolulu Emergency Medical Services, said.

Sign up to our newsletters.