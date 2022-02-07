Phoenix house explosion captured on doorbell camera

Shocking doorbell camera footage shows the moment a house in Phoenix exploded.

The insane footage was shared with Fox10 and ABC15 and shows flames engulfing the property as debris flies in every direction.

Ron Shafer, a neighbor, told Fox10. “The house exploded and went away. Windows broken in all the houses around it. Foundation damage, there was a substantial explosion.”

The Phoenix Fire Department worked throughout the night and told ABC15 that six homes were damaged in the blaze.x

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here