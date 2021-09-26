Piers Corbyn disrupted a climate emergency debate on the fringes of the Labour conference on Sunday, which featured his brother Jeremy Corbyn as a star panellist.

The 74-year-old began heckling when the panel’s chair invited questions from younger attendees and audience members of colour.

Another panelist shot back at Piers and his fellow hecklers to rapturous applause: “You need to check what level of entitlement you have..You need to sit down and show some goddamn respect.”

The former Labour leader’s older brother was also seen handing out leaflets entitled “Stop Jabbing Children” and “Man-Made Climate Change Does Not Exist!”.