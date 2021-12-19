Piers Corbyn performed an anti-vaccination rap called Don't tek it at the recent anti-lockdown protest in London.

The video, uploaded by YouTube channel Reel Knewz, shows Corbyn and rapper Remeece walking through crowds with microphones while masked police look away.

The lyrics include: “I’m not a loser, I don’t want the booster” and “don’t take the vaccine, don’t take the vaccine.”

Corbyn and his political party also made a song recently in which they claimed wearing a mask to stop the spread of Covid was “like trying to keep a fart in your trousers.”

